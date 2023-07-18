The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Torre Annunziata has registered 27 people in the suspect register in relation to the collapse of the three-storey building, which took place yesterday morning in Torre del Greco in the Neapolitan area. 5 people were injured in the collapse, 3 of whom were pulled alive from the rubble and 2, including a little girl, hit while they were walking in the street at the time of the collapse. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the notification of the 27 notices of guarantee as a necessary act to allow the suspects to appoint party experts in view of the unrepeatable examinations which will be carried out tomorrow or Wednesday on the site of the collapse.

Among the suspects there would also be two municipal technicians and the owners of the buildings inside the building in Corso Umberto I, on the corner with Vico Pizza in the center of Torre del Greco. The investigations into the collapse, coordinated by the Torre Annunziata prosecutor’s office, were entrusted to the Carabinieri of the Torre del Greco company, while the on-site surveys were carried out by the Carabinieri of the Torre Annunziata investigative unit.