Torre del Greco, two elderly people died and a woman was seriously injured in the explosion of an apartment due to a gas leak

Two elderly people died and another woman was seriously injured in the explosion caused by a gas leak a Greek's tower, in the province of Naples. From the first investigations by the firefighters and the technicians of the Campania municipality, right on site together with the mayor Luigi Mennella, the gas leak apparently started from an apartment on the first floor of the building. The resulting explosion would have caused the bedroom part of the house next door to fall.

The victims are Rodolfo Iovine And Anna Pagano, overwhelmed by the rubble in the bed where they slept. Anna Pagano's sister was instead seriously injured and was transferred to the major burns center of theCardarelli hospital in Naples. The building was declared unusable after checks by technicians and the two families living in the apartments on the ground floor were also evacuated.