Two elderly people dead, another woman seriously injured in an explosion due to a gas leak. It happened in Torre del Greco, in the province of Naples, this night around 2 in a building in via Volpicelli, a peripheral artery of the city located close to the area of ​​the so-called “pinetine” of the Vesuvius National Park.

The gas leak – according to the first investigations carried out by firefighters and Municipality technicians who arrived on site together with the mayor Luigi Mennella – would have started from an apartment on the first floor of the building and would have caused the explosion which caused a wall of the building to fall. apartment located next door.

