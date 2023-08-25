Torre dei Moro: “We have lost the past. Children being treated for trauma”

It has been two years sincefire of the Torre dei Moroin via Antonini, in Milan, and again at 80 evacuated families find themselves in a situation of hardship. As reported today Free“i90% are rented, some on their own, some from friends”. Not to mention that the dear home has forced some to move out of the Region.

The spokesperson for the roommates: “We have lost everything, it is as if we had lost all our past. Objects, memories, everything. They are not things, they are our life”

“We have lost the house,” he says Mirko Berti, spokesman for the tenants’ committee, to the Milanese newspaper. “We have lost everything, it is as if we had lost our entire past. The objects, the memories, everything. They are not things, they are our life. And the psychological effects they affected everyone, adults and children. Being a very young building, there were many children. “Now, because of the traumas they’ve been through, their parents are taking them to psychologist“.

The reconstruction of the tower

Last January, the Via Antonini committee voted for the architect’s project with a “very large majority”. Marco Piva, selected for reconstruction. The Project has recently received the approval by the Commission for the landscape. In terms of timing, “we hope to return at the end of 2025/beginning of 2026.

Abatement: the insurance would pay up to a ceiling of 150,000 euros but the estimates are around a figure ten times higher

Continue the piece of Clare Pisani: “Work, in theory, should start at the end of this year. For now, “they are dismantling and removing the damaged parts (the condominium expenses are still paying for them, ed.)”. But given that the Tower is located not far from the future Olympic Village for Milano Cortina 2026there must be a commitment “to build it as soon as possible”. Before the reconstruction, the Tower must be demolished. The insurance would pay up to a ceiling of 150,000 euros but the estimates are around a ten times higher figure. tenants to pay the difference. In addition to the damage, the probable insult.

