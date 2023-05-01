Torre dei Moro, the construction discount and the secret change of plans

They have passed almost two years from that tragedy August 29, 2021 when in the center a Milan an entire building, the Tower of the Moors, caught fire and burned like a torch. The problem immediately emerged choice of the materials used for the facade of the building, not suitable. Now a book by Mario Jordanianby title “Damn hyenas“, reveals unpublished details about that stake of a late summer evening that could have turned into one tragedy. The life of eighty-two families – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – has been endangered. The life of one hundred and fifty people was ruined. However, lo and behold, the builders have saved 95 cents a square foot. When the magistrates went to seize their assets in December 2022, they discovered 4 million in a Credit Suisse current account, plenty of other money at JP Morgan, various shareholdings in companies, numerous buildings in the heart of Milan, and a few residences in the countryside . They had to seize 25 millionit was not difficult to arrive at the requested amount.

Evidently, – writes Giordano and reported by Il Fatto – 95 cents after 95 cents, one becomes rich. On the skin of others, though. The reason? The investigations leave no room for doubt: there have been “gross design flaws and execution” derived from “conducted completely deliberate And aware“. Basically: the builders knew they were putting people’s lives in danger. But they did it anyway. Because they wanted earn more. The original design actually included fiber cement panels that would have prevented the fire, since they are practically incombustible. But they cost more. So when the offer came from construction discounterthey grabbed it. And they didn’t warn anyone of the change, they didn’t make further checks, even if, at least according to what was reconstructed by the magistrates, they were aware that they were putting people’s lives at risk. The builders are, precisely, i Moro. Those who gave the tower its name. In the construction field for eighty-seven years. On their site they boast: “Excellence And reliability are our benchmarks”.

