Tragedy at work this afternoon in Torrazza Piemonte where a worker died while working on the construction of a warehouse in the new logistics hub.

The victim is a 43-year-old citizen of Romanian nationality, resident in Pomaretto. The alarm went off around 5pm and when help arrived there was nothing more that could be done. From an initial reconstruction it seems that the worker collapsed to the ground perhaps due to an illness.

However, the death is recorded as an accident