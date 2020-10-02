Two days after being disqualified as president of the Generalitat by the Supreme Court, Quim Torra returned to Parliament yesterday to intervene in an extraordinary plenary session promoted by Junts per Catalunya and Esquerra Republicana, turned into a sort of final tribute to the already expresident. Torra was aware that it was her last intervention in the Chamber and she did not deprive herself of using a sour tone to accuse the State of “overthrowing” the Government with that sentence.

“I neither abandon nor resign myself,” Torra proclaimed in his speech before showing his full confidence that the European courts will amend the plan for the Spanish for what he described as “a scandal of international dimensions” to refer to the sentence. The former president declined to use the guest box and did not remain in the session to listen to the debate. He left the Parliament amid long applause from the deputies of the Junts and ERC, who fired him shouting “president“And” independence”.

In his speech he constructed one of his most surly speeches. He insisted again that he had been disbarred for 18 months for hanging a banner in favor of “political prisoners and exiles” and insisted – for the umpteenth time – that, with this ruling, he is deprived of his right to freedom of expression . The reality is that he was convicted of disobeying the Electoral Board by not removing the banner from the facade of the Palau, which displayed a symbol considered partisan by the electoral authority, when required.

Torra also said that the culprit of his disqualification was a “party court 600 kilometers from here”, referring to the Supreme Court, a judicial body that issued that sentence resolving the appeal that he presented himself and confirmed the sentence handed down by the judges of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia, based in Barcelona.

“The day they agree with me, I will laugh with joy,” Torra said at another time, convinced that his sentence will be annulled by the European justice “because this is unthinkable for it to happen in any other state.” “Only there can we have a fair trial and win,” he added. That is why he linked his disqualification to the so-called “criminal law of the enemy”, one that the State uses to punish not only criminals, but also those it considers contrary to its interests. “The sentence is a reprisal for being independent,” he slipped during his speech, the result of the “outdated and nineteenth-century idea of ​​unity of the homeland” that, in his opinion, “the Spanish State” has.

Nor did the former president forget to charge against the non-independence parties. “Shame for those of you who bring the freedom of expression of the deputies to justice,” he said in reference to Ciudadanos, promoter of the complaint that has ended with his disqualification. Torra did not forget the first secretary of the PSC, Miquel Iceta, to whom he ironically apologized. “The other day I told him that I had been in politics for 30 years and I was wrong, because there are 40”.

The Socialist deputies did not attend the plenary session in disagreement with the agreement of Junts and Esquerra to allow Torra to intervene. The regulations of the Chamber allow important figures to appear if required. “We have never fired anybody like this president and the PSC will not participate in this partisan staging, ”Iceta warned. Ciudadanos ended up leaving the hemicycle after the intervention of its leader, Carlos Carrizosa. Inés Arrimadas’s party will present an initiative to end the pensions and offices of the expresidents.

The former president elaborated on the need for a “democratic breakdown” that he already demanded last Monday, during his last statement at the Palau. Thus, he recalled as reference dates April 14, 1931, when the Second Republic was proclaimed, and October 1, 2017, the date of the illegal referendum, which is now three years old. The next Catalan elections, he added, must have a plebiscitary character, of “ratification” of that day.

Torra will not be a candidate in the next elections nor will he go on any list, but Junts plans to use him in his campaign and today he will participate in an act to commemorate the illegal consultation.

The session also served as a start-up for the new responsibility of Pere Aragonès, acting president of the Generalitat. The also leader of ERC was divided with the counselor of the Presidency, Meritxell Budó, the turn to speak that corresponded to the Government. “I make it clear: after Torra’s disqualification there is no president. And there will not be until the Parliament chooses it, ”emphasized the Republican. The pro-independence forces managed to pass a resolution by which the Parliament “does not recognize the sentence as legitimate” and “maintains trust” in Torra. PP, Cs and socialists no participated. The leader of the commons, Jéssica Albiach, described the sentence against Torra as “disproportionate” and regretted that elections were not called. “In the face of the pandemic, there cannot be a government fractured in a permanent campaign,” she criticized.

Aragonès’ first challenge: the summit of presidents

The agreement between Junts and ERC to lead the Government until the elections includes agreeing on the major decisions and an empty seat policy in relevant events to emphasize the disqualification of Quim Torra. On the first day of Pere Aragonès as president in office, both partners were exquisite in the deal, but some decisions are already looming on the horizon that could generate, if not friction, some internal debate. The first is the attendance, next Monday, at the meeting of the Fiscal Policy Council called by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero. The suspension of fiscal rules in 2020 and 2021 will be addressed there. Aragonès, as economic vice president of the Generalitat, resigned from attending these multilateral meetings and calls for a bilateral deal with Catalonia. On some occasions, a Catalan representative has attended, although with a more technical profile. The facilities to borrow during the response to the pandemic has been one of the most recurrent requests of the Government and the ERC group in Congress.

In addition, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced yesterday a new summit of regional presidents, which will be attended by the president of the European Commission, the German Ursula von der Leyen. The meeting will be in late October or early November and will aim to address the destination of reconstruction funds for Spain. It is a fundamental appointment within the story of economic and social recovery that the Generalitat promotes. Sources from ERC and Junts assume the importance of the appointment, but believe that it is necessary to weigh whether, for example, the King will attend. In the last conference, in La Rioja, Torra avoided attending so as not to coincide with the Monarch.