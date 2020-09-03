President Quim Torra and Congresswoman Laura Borràs. Marta Pérez / EFE

The president of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, on Thursday dismissed three councilors of his Government aligned with Junts per Catalunya and the PDeCAT days after the confrontation between the two formations that ended in court transcends. The councilors who have already left the Government are those of the Interior, Miquel Buch; that of Culture, Mariàngela Vilallonga and that of Business, Àngels Chacón.

The relays are interpreted as a wish of the president to satisfy the hard wing of independence and align with the thesis of Carles Puigdemont, who fled in Brussels and who leads Junts per Catalunya, a new party that has caused a schism in the post-convergent space. Puigdemont advocated a few days ago for the “intelligent confrontation” with the State, a thesis that Torra said he fully shared when last Monday he declared on TV3 that he will disobey again.

The replacement has been decided this morning and Torra has reported the changes to the vice president of the Government and leader of Esquerra Republicana, Pere Aragonès. The substitutes for the dismissed directors will be Miquel Samper (Interior), Ramon Tremosa (Company) and Àngels Ponsa (Culture). The first two will take office this afternoon and the third will do so on the 8th, after the weekly meeting of the Government.

The replacement of Àngels Chacón was the most anticipated, since all forecasts place her as the head of the PDeCAT list in the next Catalan elections and she had remained in the Government as a loose verse. Chacón was also the only councilor in the post-convergent space who had not handed over that card to join Junts per Catalunya.

The PDeCAT executive will hold a meeting this afternoon called by its president, David Bonvehí, after transcending Chacón’s dismissal. PDeCAT sources explain that the main reason for the government crisis was the former councilor and that Torra has taken advantage of the dismissal so that that part of the Government is fully tailored to his due to the uncertainty of when the Catalan elections will be held and in. Another thing is the wallets in the hands of Esquerra.

As for the Minister of the Interior, Torra has had a never-hidden confrontation with him due to the actions of the Mossos d’Esquadra in the independence demonstrations. The president of the Generalitat came to publicly censure Miquel Buch last October for the actions of the agents in the incidents that occurred during the protests against the sentence of the you process, which for a few nights turned the center of Barcelona into a battlefield where hundreds of containers and dozens of vehicles burned.

The hard wing of the independence movement believes that the regional police should have been more condescending and avoided charges against the protesters, despite the violence shown by some of them, throwing cobblestones and all kinds of objects against the agents night after night. In the same way, from the ranks of the most radical secessionism, it is censured that the Department of the Interior acts as an accusation in the judicial processes opened against these protesters for the injuries suffered by the police officers.

The changes in the Government come in the midst of the crisis of the inheriting parties of the old Convergència and with a string of senior officials that are relocating between Junts per Catalunya and PDeCAT. Àngels Chacón was the only one who had not followed in the footsteps of her fellow cabinet members and former colleagues in the ranks, contrary to what Damià Calvet, Jordi Puigneró, Meritxell Budó and Miquel Buch himself did, who tore up the membership card of this formation to go to Junts per Catalunya.

The crisis in the Catalan government fuels the schism that could occur between the eight deputies in Congress chosen from the list in Junts per Catalunya in last year’s elections. Laura Borràs, her spokesperson, aligned herself with Junts from the first moment, as did the deputy Míriam Noguera, but one of these parliamentarians, Sergi Miquel, has not hidden his reproaches to Torra. “Making changes at this time in a government that was announced dead on January 29 by the same president makes it a less plural government and with a strictly partisan vocation, Good luck to whoever enters and thanks to who leaves, but today I feel further away of this government ”, he wrote on Twitter.

The councilors deserted the PDeCAT a few hours after Carles Puigdemont announced his resignation on the grounds that that party had filed a lawsuit against Junts demanding that it stop using that political brand. With the dismissals of this Thursday Torra tries to align all the post-convergent councilors under the orbit of Junts per Catalunya, chaired by Puigdemont and which was born on July 25 to suit him. The schism in the party that Artur Mas created is of such caliber that the former Catalan president has made it known that he continues in the PDeCAT and does not endorse Puigdemont’s strategy. Torra, for his part, did not belong to PDeCAT nor has he joined the Junts, but he has not hesitated to make these changes to give political oxygen to the strategy that has been followed since Waterloo.