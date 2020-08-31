Quim Torra, during the telematic meeting that he held this Friday with members of his Government. Quique García / EFE

Quim Torra, president of the Generalitat, said this morning that he hopes that in order to preserve the dignity of the institution, no pro-independence party will present another candidate to be invested if the Supreme Court chooses to disqualify him from office. “I would not understand that any party presented another candidate,” said the president, that it has agreed that it does not expect anything other than the conviction. He president He has also advanced that he will request the help of the Army if he needs it to fight the pandemic and that he will not return to the dialogue table with the Government if the right to self-determination and amnesty do not appear on the agenda.

In an interview on TV3, Torra has clarified that he knows what he will do when the sentence arrives and that the Supreme Court will not mark his calendar. “I have decided what I will do,” he said, admitting that he has already disobeyed twice and that he does not believe they will be the last. “I am a president who wants independence. I have tried to maintain the dignity of this country and I will ensure the prestige of the institutions. And this happens by making clear to the world the situation in Catalonia: they want to disable me because of the banner in defense of the prisoners. How is it possible? ”He wondered. “What is a president disqualified for a banner and that in parallel there is an escaped king emeritus and that the Government has not given explanations? And in the midst of that monumental scandal and corrupt monarchy; we are working for the pandemic ”.

The Supreme Court has summoned Torra for the 17th and the doubt is the scenario that will open if it does not call elections in advance of the sentence. In this case, Vice President Pere Aragonés will assume the presidency provisionally and the Parliament will have 10 days to invest a president in the first session and 48 hours later in the second. No force plans to present a candidate, so the Parliament will be dissolved automatically and the elections will be held within 60 days.

After the constant clashes with Esquerra, Torra said in January that the mandate was exhausted and announced that he would reveal the electoral date when the budgets were approved. However, the plan has been blown up. “The Government is united and we have the path that we did not have with the pandemic,” he added, admitting that he regrets the new division in its Executive after the dispute in the courts between Junts per Catalunya and PDeCAT and that he already communicated to Carles Puigdemont his intention not to military in any party to create bridges in the independence movement

However, Torra has not omitted that he openly disagrees with ERC on the strategy and has advanced that he will not participate in the dialogue table with the Spanish Government again if the negotiation of self-determination and amnesty does not appear on the agenda. “The table was a place where we took some photos and they treated us very well (…) We want a negotiation and it turns out that now they are floral games,” he said, referring to the formula that Minister Margarita Robles used to define those conversations . “I will go if the date and the amnesty appear. Won’t you go then? ”The journalist asked her. “What are we going to talk about? People are tired of not saying things by name ”.

Torra has revealed that this last week he has spoken by phone and sent messages with President Pedro Sánchez and that he intends to participate in the presidents’ conference. Its objective in that conclave will be to vindicate how the aid will be applied to parents who will not be able to go to work if their children become ill. “If the State does not do it, we will. We are not going to meet the deficit ”, he stated. Dumped in the fight with the pandemic, where in Catalonia the risk of contagion has increased again, Torra has stated that he does not rule out requesting the help of the Army if necessary. “I don’t rule out anything. The priority is people’s health and if things are to help, it doesn’t cost me anything ”.