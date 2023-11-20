Breaking the principle of legality with irrational stubbornness, the central mandate that the Attorney General of Guatemala, Consuelo Porras, now fulfills, is to prevent the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo, and the main leaders of his party, Movimiento Semilla, from taking office on the 14th of January. The last and unexpected letter that was pulled out of their sleeve was to accuse them of illicit association and depredation of cultural property for having supported in 2022, through their social networks, those who were protesting against the fraud that was endorsed by the ‘Corrupt Pact’ in the election of rector of the influential University of San Carlos (USAC, the only state one).

In the early hours of last Thursday the 16th, the prosecutor unleashed a real manhunt: 31 raids and 27 arrest warrants against university teachers and students, journalists and social leaders, including the former ombudsman, Jordán Rodas, the strongest candidate for the Rectorate. of the USAC, in exile for more than a year. He managed to capture five teachers and students; They are all accused of the same crimes, under the case called “USAC: political loot”, which legally cannot be sustained even on pins. Later that same day, he revealed his true purpose: to strip the elected presidential duo and six opposition deputies of immunity, thus truncating the democratic process.

Consuelo Porras is a gray bureaucrat who for three decades went unnoticed in the hallways of the courts. The best description of her that I heard from her colleagues several years ago was: “She dances to the tune that they play.” Sailing under a banner of innocuousness, she was appointed attorney general in 2018, and she soon showed her true intentions: to dismantle the rule of law by corrupting justice to the core. Religious fanatic, immune to massive popular protests and international sanctions, by persecuting independent justice operators and dissidents with continued cruelty and viciousness, she believes she reaffirms her conviction that “she is saving Guatemala from communism.” . She tends to self-confine herself. What her first circle filters to him is “the” reality behind the four walls of her office. That is why she did not foresee that the angry population would knock on the door of her house during the protests in October. Since then she hides and sleeps in barracks and safe houses of the regime.

Porras and his prosecutors did not cross the red line that breaks the rule of law alone. His actions are unthinkable and unsustainable without the orchestration of Miguel Martínez – the power behind the throne of President Alejandro Giammattei – and deputy Manuel Conde, an old politician who aspires to unseat Bernardo Arévalo. They have countless pockets, the product of four years of corruption, to continually buy the will of deputies, prosecutors, judges and magistrates. The other behind-the-scenes support factor that Mrs. Torquemada has in Guatemala is the troglodyte faction of the rapacious oligarchy, which has cultivated in this crisis a symbiotic relationship with neo-fascist groups, whose ranks include former intelligence officers who sowed terror during the armed conflict (1960-1996), known as the “mama-ararados”. Every week they all develop fanciful plans that they only manage to execute to a minimal extent, enough to keep democracy in this country in suspense.

Unlike the treatment of democratic regressions that occurred in Venezuela, Nicaragua and El Salvador, in Guatemala the international community is responding almost in real time. There are two reasons that explain this: the illegitimacy of the regime and a legitimate opposition with the option of power and the capacity for mobilization.

For this reason, the United States and the European Union are increasing their coordination capacity; Furthermore, the Permanent Council of the OAS has met extraordinarily five times since the post-electoral crisis broke out – the last time, on November 15 with a resolution overwhelmingly adverse to the Guatemalan regime – and voices are raised urging the application of the Inter-American Democratic Charter , which would literally make Guatemala a pariah state. Patrick Ventrell, President Joe Biden’s highest representative in the country, has already spoken publicly that the individual sanctions on politicians, officials and businessmen that have been increasing these days, and without difficulty can go on to disrupt trade relations, yes and only if the attorney general continues with the license to kill democracy, which has been extended to her by the retrograde factors of internal power.

Edgar Gutierrez He is a political analyst and former foreign minister of Guatemala.

