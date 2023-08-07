A fifth Italian joins the main draw of the men’s draw at the Toronto Masters 1000. After Sinner, Berrettini, Musetti and Sonego, here is Matteo Arnaldi, who conquers another important result of his excellent season. The 22-year-old from Liguria defeated the Croatian Matija Pecovic, world number 453, in the final round of qualifying, with a double 6-4 after an hour and a half of play. It was a great opportunity for the Sanremo player, number 67 in the world, seeded number 2 in the qualifying draw and therefore one of the favourites: goal achieved.

In Toronto today three Italians are immediately protagonists: Musetti (at 5.00 pm Italian time) at the Nishioka test, Berrettini who will have Barrère as an opponent (around 6.30 pm Italian time) and Matteo Arnaldi in the night against Pospisil. Sinner has a bye and will make his debut in the second round, being seeded No. 7, and we all dream of his derby against Berrettini, if the Roman beats the French. Meanwhile, the American tournaments in preparation for the 1000 are coming to an end. In Los Cabos, in the ATP 250, victory for Stefanos Tsitipas, who beat Alex De Minaur 6-3 6-4 in the final. For the Greek it is the first tournament won of 2023, the tenth ATP tournament in his career.