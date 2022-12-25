They meet on social media and kill a man: eight girls arrested

Shock in the center of Toronto: Eight girls, all aged between 13 and 16, were arrested in Canada on charges of killing a 59 year old man in the city centre. The group of young people allegedly stabbed the man to death at the height of a fight. To describe the details of this thorny affair in a press conference was the head of the regional police of York Jim MacSween. The group of minors is accused of homocide second degree and, according to what was reconstructed by the investigators, it all started with a appointment made on social mediawhich included a meeting in a place not far from where the crime was committed.

