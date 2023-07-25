Seth Rogen, Robert De Niro and Alexander Payne will present world premieres in Toronto in September at North America’s largest film festival, which unveiled a star-studded lineup on Monday despite the strikes that paralyze Hollywood.

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which has released several Oscar-winning films, remains firm to run from September 7-17 as there are questions about star turnouts to promote your productions.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is on strike as part of its battle against the studios to demand salary increases and other benefits related to the future of the profession, which prevents its members from participating in events to promote films produced by the studios and platforms that are on the other side of the dispute.

But Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, a negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, told Deadline that an “interim agreement” could allow some players to participate in the toronto festival to support independent productions.

Among the world premieres on the TIFF list is “Dumb Money,” starring Seth Rogen and Paul Dano, about the fledgling investors who turned GameStop into a Wall Street phenomenon in 2021.

Robert De Niro stars in Tony Goldwyn’s “Ezra,” which follows a man (Bobby Cannavale) who moves back in with his father (De Niro) after destroying his career and marriage.

In it festival Also scheduled for world premieres are “Next Goal Wins,” Taika Waititi’s sports comedy, and “The Dead Don’t Hurt,” a western directed, written, and starring Viggo Mortensen.

The international premiere of “The Holdovers”, by director Alexander Payne, is part of the TIFF offer, as well as the North American debut of Argentina’s “El Rapto”, directed by Daniela Goggi, and “Memory”, starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, under the direction of the Mexican Michel Franco.

Cameron Bailey, the festival’s chief executive, said in a statement that the lineup shows “a rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling.”

TIFF is key in the autumn festival circuit, along with Venice, held in Italy, and Telluride, in the United States, where films seek to begin to gain international notoriety.

The TIFF Audience Award has become a thermometer for the Oscars, predicting some of the best picture winners such as “Nomadland”, which took the statuette in 2021, and “Green Book”, in 2019.

