The Toronto F.C. of Major League Soccer wants to become one of the best teams in the North American championship and embroider the second star on their jersey, which is why they have been considerably reinforcing their squad for the 2022 season.
For this summer they already got the arrival of the Italian international and captain of Napoli, Lorenzo Insigne 30 years old with a contract for the next four seasons.
But that will not be the only bombshell they will get, well, in addition to already having the signing of the Mexican central defender tied up Carlos Salcedo 28 years old, from Tigres UANL.
The Canadian team wants another luxury reinforcement and it is the partner of Distinguished, the Belgian international Dries Merten 34 years old. In this way the red box would get to have the Napoli offensive duo.
According to information from journalists covering the North American championship and sources in Italy such as Michael Singh and Italian Football TVThey assure that the Neapolitan team will not make a renewal offer for the club’s all-time top scorer, who ends his contract with the institution this summer.
Therefore, the Belgian attacker would consider arriving together with his Napoli teammate, Lorenzo Insigne to the Toronto F.C.Well, in addition, some time ago the player and the club began conversations that interested both parties.
Therefore, in case of not having a renewal offer and not getting another team in the Old Continent, Dries Merten He would agree to put an end to his career in the Canadian club, however, it will surely be necessary to wait until the end of this course to see how the outcome of this situation ends.
