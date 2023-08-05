Sinner-Berrettini, possible blue derby in Toronto. The draw for the men’s draw of the Canadian Masters 1000 made this evening gives us a more than concrete possibility of seeing Jannik against Matteo for the first time: the two, in fact, have never met. It could happen in the second round: with Sinner, seeded number seven enjoying a bye in the first round, it is enough for Matteo to beat the Frenchman Gregoire Barrere, number 59 in the world, to be able to enjoy the awaited derby.

from carlitos’ side

Both Jannik and Matteo ended up on the side of world number one, Carlos Alcaraz, their eventual opponent in the semifinals. Stefanos Tsitipas, a possible rival for one of the two in the quarterfinals, was also on their way. Not only that: in the same segment of the draw as Sinner and Berrettini there would also be Lorenzo Sonego, who will make his debut against Andy Murray: in the event of a victory against the Scotsman and then against one between Auger Aliassime and a qualifier, another could therefore emerge in the third round blue derbies. It won’t be a stroll for world number one Alcaraz, who could have Ben Shelton in the second round and then one between Bublik and Hurkacz, and then eventually have Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. Lorenzo Musetti, seeded number 16, ended up on the other side of the draw and will make his debut against Yoshihito Nishioka (two to one previous matches for the Tuscan, all on red clay). In case of victory Musetti will have one between Zhang and a qualifier, to then cross, in all probability, the super favorite for the final on this side of the draw, Daniil Medvedev, top seed number two.