Outside the US borders

After the double-header of last weekend on the Iowa oval, which welcomed IndyCar back to this type of track for the first time since the Indianapolis 500, the top American open-wheel category will return to the track this weekend, this time on a street circuit, the first and only one of the season outside the United States of America. The round will take place even further north, to be precise in Toronto, Canada.

Will it be a Penske hat-trick?

We return one year after Christian Lundgaard’s first victory in this series on a circuit that winds through the streets of theExhibition Placeon the shores of Lake Ontario. One more opportunity for Team Penske to confirm its excellent performance in Iowa, with Scott McLaughlin’s first victory on an oval in Saturday’s race and Will Power’s success on Sunday, both authors of great comebacks from the back facilitated by the perfect timing of the strategies.

The program

Again, the race will be broadcast exclusively by Sky at 7.30pm, and more specifically on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Max, as well as streaming on NOW Tv. The free practice and qualifying sessions are a different story, live only on IndyCar Live with prior subscription and with commentary in the original language.

Toronto 2024: TV schedule (Italian time)

Friday 19th July

9:00 PM – Free Practice 1 (live on IndyCar Live)

Saturday 20th July

4:30 p.m. – Free Practice 2 (live on IndyCar Live)

8:45 p.m. – Qualifying (live on IndyCar Live)

Sunday 21st July

7.30pm – Match (live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Max and streaming on NOW Tv)