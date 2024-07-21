It ended with the Andretti team one-two one of the longest races of this season (if not the longest), but closed with great joy Colton Hertha: author of the pole position on the street circuit of Torontothe American led the standings for almost the entire remainder of the race, breaking a fast from victory in IndyCar that had lasted since 2022, the year in which he achieved his last success at Indy Road. A day that also smiles on the Andretti team, which thanks to the 2nd place of Kyle Kirwood can celebrate a 1-2 on the podium, completed by Scott Dixon. A race that, like the last one held in Iowa, had a moment of fear due to the bad Santino Ferrucci accidentbut once again without any consequences for him and for all the other pilots involved.

Race report

A race, the twelfth of the season, that immediately saw the excellent start of Herta and Kirkwood, who maintained the first row after the two Pace Cars entered the track in the first five laps. A race in itself not only for the two drivers of the Andretti team in the first 30 laps, but also for the direct pursuers who moved into third and fourth position after McLaughlin’s difficulties in managing the soft tires: Rosenqvist and Newgarden. The situation did not change even after the first waltz of pit stops, except for Newgarden’s overtaking of Rosenqvist for the third step of the podium. On a circuit that was partially hostile to overtaking, Herta and Kirkwood held steady in the top two positions even after the second and final pit stop around lap 52, but again with changes for 3rd place resulting from a problem for Penske in the tire change during Newgarden’s stop, which was crucial in allowing Dixon to move into the top-3 thanks to a strategy based on a longer stint, with the latter then also favored by Rosenqvist’s exit due to technical problems. Fourth caution during lap 68 for Simpson’s impact with the barriers, but the episode that caused the most concern for the fans occurred shortly after, on lap 72. In this context, O’Ward spun on the corner entry, with the Mexican’s car hit by the oncoming Santino Ferrucci at the height of the rear wing. A contact that sent the 26-year-old’s AJ Foyt flying into the fences.

An episode that forced the Race Direction to suspend the race with the display of the Red flagbut fortunately he saw no injured pilots in the collision. In this way, the Toronto race was decided in the last ten laps, not without contact between Power and McLaughlin, the latter furious with his teammate in Penske (then penalized with a drive through) to the point of applauding him sarcastically on the sidelines. After yet another restart, however, Herta steadily maintained the lead ahead of Kirkwood and Dixon, removing the ‘curse’ of an IndyCar victory that had been missing for just over two years.

Toronto 2024, Race: Finishing Order

POS. PILOT TEAM LAPS/GAP 1 Colton Hertha Andretti Global 85 rpm 2 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global +0.346 3 Scott Dixon Ganassi Chips +0.968 4 Alex Palou Ganassi Chips +1.691 5 Marcus Armstrong Ganassi Chips +2.771 6 David Malukas Meyer Shank +3.085 7 Christian Lundgaard Rahal Letterman Lanigan +3.892 8 Rinus Veekay Ed Carpenter +4.634 9 Romain Grosjean Juncos Hollinger +5.653 10 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan +6.145 11 Josef Newgarden Penske +10.492 12 Will Power Penske +11.555 13 Linus Lundqvist Ganassi Chips +1 lap 14 Theo Pourchaire Arrow McLaren +1 lap 15 Toby Sowery Dale Coyne +1 lap 16 Scott McLaughlin Penske Withdrawn 17 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Withdrawn 18 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Withdrawn 19 Peter Fittipaldi Rahal Letterman Lanigan Withdrawn 20 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Withdrawn 21 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren Withdrawn 22 Kyffin Simpson Ganassi Chips Withdrawn 23 Hunter McElrea Dale Coyne Withdrawn 24 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Withdrawn 25 Augustine Canapino Juncos Hollinger Withdrawn 26 Sting Ray Robb A.J. Foyt Withdrawn 27 Christian Rasmussen Ed Carpenter Withdrawn

Next appointment

After the only race outside of the United States, IndyCar will return to the U.S. for the final five races of the season. The first, scheduled for August 17, will take place on the oval in Madison, Illinois.