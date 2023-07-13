We fly to Canada

After the three consecutive victories of Alex Palou, the 2023 IndyCar championship will be back on track this weekend for a unique appointment, at least as far as the location is concerned. The coming weekend, in fact, will be the only one beyond US borderswith the top North American open-wheel category arriving in the near future Canadaand more specifically a Toronto. An event, once again on a city ​​circuitwhich could confirm the exceptional form of the Spanish rider of the Chip Ganassi team, or which would push the rivals of the 2021 champion to take the first steps to reopen the fight for the title at the 10th of the seventeen rounds overall.

The track

The venue for the competition is also unique, located inside theExhibition Place of the capital of Ontario. A vast area on the shore of Lake Ontario which includes commercial activities, parks, fairs and the circuit itself, certified two stars by the FIA. With its 2,874 km, the track is considered one of the longest in the entire championship, and the first edition was held in 1986, the year in which the category was still known as CART. Remained on the calendar until 2008, the victory of Alessandro Zanardi in 1998. With the birth of IndyCar, the Exhibition Place returned to regular part of the championship from 2009 to today, with the exception of the 2020 and 2021 editions canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Michael Andretti boasts the highest number of victories here, with seven overall successes, on a track that became sadly famous in 1996 due to the disappearance of Jeff Krosnoff, who died in a terrible accident that also took the life of a course marshal.

How to get there

As already mentioned, the Canadian event takes place after the recent triumphs of Alex Palou, back from three successive consecutive in Detroit, Road America and Mid-Ohio, to which is added the previous success in the Indianapolis GP. Thanks to these results, the Spaniard leads the standings with ben 110 points ahead of Scott Dixonin turn closely followed by Josef Newgarden, with this year’s 500 Miglia winner 6 lengths behind.

TV schedules

Even for the Canadian weekend there will be no changes limited to live television broadcasts. The free practice and qualifying sessions, scheduled for Friday 14 and Saturday 15 July, will in fact be available in streaming on Indy Car Live via subscription, while the race will once again be broadcast by Sky Sports at 19:30 Italianwith the channel that will be made official in these days (given the absence of Formula 1, it is presumable that it could be Sky Sport F1, channel 207).