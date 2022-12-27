There is no good news for Turin, which will have to do without Pietro Pellegri in the coming weeks. The attacker has accused, as communicated via the official Turin website, a new injury: a lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh. The extent of the accident is not yet certain, it will be clarified with other instrumental investigations in the next few hours; but what is certain is that Pietro Pellegri will be forced to stay still for at least a month. Ivan Juric again loses the one he had elected as starting striker: therefore Antonio Sanabria is holding the weight of the attack at the moment, alternatively there is still the possibility of playing with the false nine. But certainly 2022 ends not well for Turin and for Pellegri.