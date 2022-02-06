The match was blocked, then the bianconeri scored twice with Molina on a free kick and Pussetto from the spot. Mandragora sent off at 92 ‘

TURIN. One expelled, seven yellow cards and a lot of confusion. Udinese and Torino, two of the most muscular teams in the league, put it on the physical level, but the grenades fall twice in the final. A mockery for Juric’s team that was bringing home a precious and painful draw, instead in the third minute of recovery they are executed by a free-kick by Molina and in the sixth by a penalty by Pussetto whistled for a nonsense by Milinkovic-Savic. So it ends 2-0 for the hosts who had not won on the pitch at the Dacia Arena since 7 November (3-2 at Sassuolo). It is a bad slowdown for Taurus, which stumbles on the first defeat of 2022, interrupting the golden moment.

At the end of the first half, zero shots on goal for Torino are a novelty, but in the first 45 ‘the physical duels and scrums have the better of the plays and inventions that the teams of Cioffi and Juric (in the stands as suspended) have proved to have, especially lately, in the repertoire. Instead, the grenades on the field with the navy blue third uniform are less incisive in all departments. The wings do not affect as in the last few outings, the unprecedented defense has to deal with the absence of Bremer and in the last thirty meters the Bull evaporates. In the end, the only noteworthy opportunity in the middle of the match is the chance that happens to Vojvoda after 56 seconds, when the Kosovar has the door wide open, but instead of shooting he tries to play the ball again for Sanabria, who is anticipated.

In the second half, the difficulties increase again for the grenades as Buongiorno, not at his best, is forced to leave. Juric changes it with Pobega and redesigns the line in front of Milinkovic-Savic by centralizing Zima and placing Lukic, the bass director, in his place. The dangers come from the ideas of Beto to which the goalkeeper of the Bull responds well, but the Brazilian always starts in an offside position, however, detected after the action is over. The biggest opportunity in the 90 ‘, however, is for the grenade, it falls on the 19’ when Zima starts a very fast restart that Vojvoda and Brekalo bring to the opponent’s area: the last shot, after the veil of Sanabria, is from Singo who makes Silvestri look good. Taurus should have been much more concrete.

The end is a nightmare for the grenade who lose Mandragora sent off for a double yellow card and within 4 ‘, in full recovery, they get two slaps. The negative protagonist is still Milinkovic-Savic, not very reactive on Udinese’s winning free-kick and unfortunate when he loses control of the ball and in an attempt to recover it he knocks down Pussetto. Pellegri’s debut is perhaps the only positive note, given that the talented striker returns to the field 64 days after the injury (which happened when he was in Milan) and already shows a good condition. However, for one more player he finds, Toro loses two in one go and in the same department. In addition to Mandragora, Lukic, warned and cautioned, will also be disqualified for the next match against Venezia. They will be back in time for the derby scheduled for Friday 18.

