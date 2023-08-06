It will be understood in future releases whether it is an experiment or a test for the future. Good race from Juric’s team, again from Schuurs the grenade net

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara – REIMS (France)

Sin comes on the tail. Toro will return to Italy in the night with the regret of having had to digest the two-one goal for Reims at the end of a well-played match with many positive ideas. It’s August football, and the result is worth practically nothing, even more so because it matures in a moment of the match in which all the second lines are on the pitch. Toro plays more than an hour making himself preferred in terms of the game and, in fact, manages to get ahead thanks to Schuurs.

RICCI TREQUARTIST — Perhaps the most interesting novelty in the first half in Reims is Juric’s decision to place Samuele Ricci in the position of attacking midfielder. It’s a first time, never seen Samu in those parts: if it’s an experiment or a check for the future, it will be understood in the next releases. For the second French appointment, Juric draws the Bull with the usual defense made up of the guarantee men Schuurs, Buongiorno and Rodriguez. In midfield, in control, there is the couple Tameze-Ilic, on the wings Bayeye relaunched on the right, Vojvoda confirmed on the left. In front, practically in line, the duo Pellegri-Radonjic. Regarding the theme of the injured, Juric recovers Milinkovic (who goes on the bench), but has to give up on Sanabria stopped by a muscle overload. Linetty and Bellanova (who are on the road to recovery), Djidji and Zima remain in the infirmary. The special observer becomes Ricci, due to the area of ​​the field in which Juric has destined him: he plays half an hour of good pace and enjoyable plays. He would say, thumbs up. After half an hour, however, he was hit hard on the left ankle from behind by Matusiwa and shortly after he was forced to be replaced by Verdi: his conditions will have to be assessed from tomorrow once the team has returned to Turin. See also Uae women's tour, Longo Borghini in triumph. Last stop at Dutchman Kool

SCHUURS GOLEADOR — In the second half, beyond the usual and announced number of substitutions, Schuurs’ astuteness and technical ability emerged. After six minutes, the Dutch defender caught goalkeeper Diouf by surprise with a diagonal shot from the right corner of the penalty area: it was the shot that allowed Toro to put a wheel ahead of Reims. Schuurs in goalscoring version: he had already scored in the first friendly this summer against Feralpi Salò, with this second goal he becomes the bomber of the grenade summer. In the second half, Toro loosened up and took the field more and more, making himself preferred until game time after a balanced first half. In the 23rd minute the equal of the French falls, thanks to a rebound blow from Flips which is uncatchable for Gemello. And, at the end, a dove from Diakhon’s distance ends up in the corner for the final two-one.

