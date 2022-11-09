Grenade ahead with the Serbian in the 29th minute, doubling the Croatian in the 59th minute. Stankovic sent off. Schuurs injury: dislocated shoulder

From our correspondent Filippo Grimaldi

Strength test. Torino starts again with momentum, conquers three deserved points – 2-0 the final – against a Sampdoria increasingly in crisis (the worst in its history, the numbers are dramatic) and in an instant erases the disappointment for Bologna’s misstep. He decides a pearl from Radonjic in the 29th minute of the first half and another splendid goal from Vlasic in the second half, but also and above all convinces the team’s performance. Juric can be satisfied. The grenades rise to twenty, while the desire of Stankovic (who would have liked to take the Sampdoria out of the red zone before the break for the World Cup) has already vanished. Not even a possible success against Lecce in next Saturday’s play-off at Ferraris will change the situation. But yesterday it was above all the victory of the game of a Toro who, as soon as he found the key to circumvent the Sampdoria midfielder, took the game in hand. For the granata it is the third success in the last four league matches. The young line Stankovic married to bring Sampdoria out of trouble gives the illusion of working only at times, against a Toro who, in addition to quality, has more desire than the Sampdoria. See also This is the 'halo', the F1 protector who saved Zhou's life

monologue – Juric starts with Rodriguez and Zima as starters, Schuurs in the center of the defense and, in attack, Vlasic false “nueve” and more advanced man in a 3-4-2-1 orphan of Pellegri, stuck again a few hours before the match. Stankovic insists on the three-man defense, but passes to 3-4-1-2, placing Djuricic as the finisher behind the young Montevago alongside Caputo in attack. In between, Rincon returns to lead the department. In front of Audero, Amione returns to the starting position after the fracture of the nose suffered against Fiorentina. Toro studies the blucerchiati, at 6 ‘Colley foils on Radonjic triggered by Vlasic on the left of the grenade attack front. Sampdoria seem lucid, they try to play short, but they are light in front and this is the original sin of this season, which makes Stankovic very angry before the break. You immediately understand the plot of the game: Colley (6 ‘) saves on Miranchuk launched by Vlasic, and there the grenades understand that on the center-left they can sink the shots. Schuurs sends another signal: he makes thirty meters in solitude, then Amione knocks him out and forces the grenade defender to leave the field (dislocation in the right shoulder). In its place, space for Buongiorno. The grenades do not give up, Sampdoria suffers. At the 24th minute Radonjic clears Bereszynski – confirming that on that side the Bull does what he wants – and his diagonal finds Audero ready for the difficult rebound. See also Caputo and Quagliarella, the darkest season. Now Sampdoria wonders

masterpiece – But the goal comes five minutes later and is a masterpiece by Radonjic, who skips the Dorian median, throws a triangle with Vlasic and closes the action with a right that doesn’t allow Audero to intervene. Here the game took place. The defense of Toro plays with confidence, in the middle Singo and Ricci lock the center-right, while Linetty leads the game in the middle. Armed with the advantage, Juric’s team goes into management and for the guests everything becomes even more complicated. Djuricic tries to break Toro’s possession, and faces Milinkovic-Savic twice in just three minutes: the first shot is weak, the second goes out a little. Sampdoria tries to be more aggressive at the start of the recovery, raises the center of gravity, and the game becomes more fluid. Montevago has courage, but the offensive effectiveness remains limited. Radonjic (12 ‘) engages Audero, before Vlasic’s encore in half a turn on Vojvoda’s assist from the left. Here too, a Dorian defense with many faults. Race closed here, but Stankovic’s nerves jump, furious with the referee: expelled. See also Volkswagen: the incredible story of the Golf 8 TCR ... rediscovered!

under management – Sampdoria swerves, Audero smanaccia on Vlasic (21 ‘), Yepes messes up and gives the corner to the grenades, who at this point have plenty of space available to try to hit again. Sampdoria removes Djuricic and inserts Gabbiadini, trying to give more weight to the attack. But the team is frayed, the Taurus arrives at the end without worries. And now he can prepare himself for the match at Roma with morale at a thousand and one sumptuous rankings.

November 9, 2022 (change November 9, 2022 | 23:33)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Toro #ease #Radonjic #Vlasic #easy #Samp