After several months of waiting, the Cruz Azul Football Club is preparing the return to the playing fields of the Uruguayan striker Gabriel Fernandez and has completed his rehabilitation from his ligament and meniscus injury in his right knee.
The striker is already training with a group, however, it is expected that he will take a little more time, as they want to take him slowly and not force a return and run the risk of a relapse.
Therefore, it is expected that his return may occur in mid-October around Matchday 12 against Club Puebla, in this way, the Máquina Celeste will be able to have its complete offense along with Giorgios Giakoumakis and Angel Sepulveda.
After nine games of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul remains the leader of the standings with 22 points out of a possible 27. In addition, they are the best offense in the competition with 19 goals scored and one of the best defenses with only six goals conceded.
For Matchday 10, they will face Club Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium this Saturday, September 28 at 7:05 p.m.
