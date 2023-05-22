The grenade number one praises his striker: “I’ve always believed in him even when he didn’t score so much. This time, too, he did not spare himself ”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliata

The final sprint towards eighth place is played on the edge of balance. Close distances, four teams involved, a calendar with equal difficulty for all: destinies for Monza, Turin, Bologna and Fiorentina will be decided at the photo finish in a captivating finale that will have so much to say. “We’re all really there in the race for eighth place – reflects the president of Torino, Urbano Cairo -, and the calendar tells us that in the last two days of the championship all the teams involved will have to play matches with the same coefficient of difficulty. For example, we will go to La Spezia and then close at home against Inter, Bologna have Napoli and Lecce, Monza have Lecce and Atalanta, Fiorentina have Roma and Sassuolo. Therefore, we are faced with a championship finale where a team fighting for a goal and one aiming high will face each other ”. See also The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Egyptian-UAE relations concludes

Good basics — Meanwhile, having reached the fifty-point mark, with two days still to play, is the certification of the excellent planning work done by the club in the summer. In the last two seasons, Torino have brought home one hundred points, of course they still have one hundred and eighty minutes left to play in this championship. A tangible sign that the company has built solid foundations to face the challenges of the immediate future. “There are good foundations – says the president Urbano Cairo -, and on these foundations, as it should be, we are already working for next year”. The thought, a moment later, returns to the home match against Fiorentina. “At the start of the second half we conceded a so-so goal, and I think Fiorentina didn’t make any more shots on goal – continues the number one of the grenade club -. Of course, Jovic’s goal was their most important chance. We, on the other hand, had many chances in the first half. But, in the end, that’s how it went…”. See also Cairo: "Sanabria extraordinary. And there are still 5 games left..."

Sanabria — President Cairo enjoys Tonny Sanabria’s march with the fans. Yesterday the Paraguayan brought home his record for scoring in a European championship, climbing to twelve goals in Serie A. And he did so at the end of an emblematic seven days, which fully describes the spirit and profile of this centre-forward : he was injured until Saturday morning due to adductor fatigue that emerged in Verona, then on Saturday he had his first training session, yesterday he played with the band on his sore thigh. Brilliant performance, topped off with a beautiful goal. “I’ve always been an absolute fan of Sanabria – recalls the president Urbano Cairo -, and I was even when he didn’t score twelve goals in the league. I believed in it a lot, I’ve always believed in it, and I believe in it a lot: Tonny is a great player, then he’s also a boy who has a great attachment to the shirt. He proved it too this time, playing despite being injured during the week: then he made it, he didn’t spare himself in the slightest, giving his all until the end”. From a distance, Sanabria collects compliments from Cairo and says: “I’m very happy with what I’m experiencing – says Tonny -. I didn’t know if I could play because I haven’t trained all week. Thanks to the work done with the medical staff, I succeeded: sometimes you have to grit your teeth and move on. My regret, the pity, is that we cannot unlock ourselves at home. It’s true that we already have 50 points like last year, but we’ll go to La Spezia to improve. We want to close with two great games.” See also The official 2023 Turin calendar arrives. President Cairo: "Our family album"

May 22 – 08:53

