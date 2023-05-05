“The repercussions of the environment on health are many. This conference really wants to highlight all these situations and calls doctors, scientists and sociologists together, so that the environment and health can walk in a parallel way”. This was stated by Giuseppe Toro, president of the Italian association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (AIL), on the sidelines of the national event ‘Cure is taking care’ organized by the AIL (Italian association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma) entitled ‘ Environmental impact and health risk’ which, this year in its third edition, was held today in Rome.

“Smoking, alcohol and food, together with the environment we have to take care of – continues Toro – have a strong impact on health. All of these things need to be addressed.” Citing the data from the Sentieri study, the Ail president points out that “our country has over 41 high-risk sites and we need to work on these”.

“Ail could not fail to pay attention to the environment precisely because of its repercussions on health. The environmental crisis – underlines Toro – is also the result of a significant increase in polluting sources both in the air and in other environments. The availability of scientific data and studies relating to the relationship between environmental pollution and health at national and international level should lead to urgent actions and political regulations on the regulation of environmental protection, food safety, health protection and the introduction of toxic substances on the environment and in food. European legislation on the environment – adds the president – is probably the most advanced in the world and should be implemented by Italy more quickly for the purpose of greater protection of the right to health as a fundamental right of the individual and in the interest of the community and to Environment. In terms of health, in fact, it is not enough to act on the aspect of cancer treatment, but it is necessary to intervene on the risk factors, or rather on the prevention and protection of health, as a tool for building – he concludes – societies and communities that are Health”.