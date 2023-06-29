Tornionlaakso | A Finnish-Swedish tradition that is hundreds of years old may soon enter the UNESCO list

Sweden has accepted Tornionlaakso’s flag fishing as a candidate for UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list, but Finland has not yet decided whether to participate in the joint application. Flagging is a centuries-old tradition in Tornionlaakso.

Tornionlaakso flagging tradition is being applied for in Sweden to be added to UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage.

The Swedish Language and Folklore Research Institute Isof has chosen Tornionlaakso’s rapid fishing tradition as the next Unesco candidate, if Finland joins the application.

Finland’s participation will be decided by the Ministry of Education and Culture during the fall of 2023 based on the proposal of the Finnish Museum Agency.

Slipping is a centuries-old tradition, says a practitioner living in Tornionlaakso on the Swedish side Lena Antti.

“This is a very local tradition,” says Antti.

It is not known exactly when the tradition began, but an estimate According to this, the first flag bearers could have been nomadic tribes or settlers who came from the south around the 15th century at the latest.

Tornionlaakso has flagging especially in two villages, Kukkola and Korpikylä, Antti says.

The tradition extends to Kukkolankoski and Matkakoski on both sides of the border.

In fishing a special net, i.e. lippo, is used. The lippo is at the end of a six meter long stem. Traditional fishermen collect whitefish and salmon, especially whitefish.

According to tradition, the villagers fish together. After about a day of fishing, a special celebration takes place, where the common catch is shared among the landowners. The distribution is affected by how much land is owned.

“This has been the case since at least the beginning of the 19th century,” says Antti.

There has been talk in Finland from this division.

Antti says that slips can be made from wooden planks, but not always.

According to him, the number of traditional practitioners is between one hundred and two hundred.

“Matkakoski has 40”, he says.

The man flagged whitefish in 2009. Kukkolankoski in Tornio has a long tradition of flagging whitefish. See also Major Eerika Vaahtovuo thought that a woman could do anything until she went to cadet school - "We were told directly that we would not succeed"

Tornionlaakso director of the museum Titta Kallio-Seppä says that Finland’s participation is a condition in the Unesco application. Sweden has decided to participate.

If Finland participates in the application, the next step would be to prepare the application so that it can be submitted to UNESCO in 2025.

“It’s about a tradition that unites two countries,” says Kallio-Seppä.

Tornionlaakso museum was the main applicant in the application submitted to Sweden in March 2023. The Swedish expert group also mentioned our language as a factor in favor of candidate selection.

Previously According to the press release, sauna culture, the violin playing tradition of Kaustis and the joint-Nordic tin seam boat have made it to the list of intangible cultural heritage from Finland.

Finland accepted of the UNESCO Convention on the protection of intangible cultural heritage in 2013. Unesco is a special organization of the United Nations established in 1945.

Correction June 29, 2023 at 9:15 p.m.: Contrary to what was written earlier in the story, Isof is the Language and Folklore Research Institute, not the Language and Cultural Heritage Institute.

Read more: A hundreds-year-old tradition broke with a permit that didn’t even exist – Then the city came up with a solution