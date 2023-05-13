Tornionjoki | The paddler who was swept away by the current was rescued on the Swedish side

According to the rescue service of Lapland, the paddles were delivered to be checked by the health care personnel, and his life is not in danger.

13.5. 19:18

Tornionjoki On Saturday, a paddler caught in the water drifted close to the Swedish shore, where he was rescued by the Haaparanta rescue service. According to the rescue service of Lapland, the paddles were delivered to be checked by the health care personnel, and his life is not in danger.

The Tornio and Kemi rescue units of the Lapland Rescue Service were alerted to the people living in Tornionjoki Parasniemi in Tornio after 5 p.m. The paddler had been swept away by the current, and his cries for help were heard by those on the beach who made an emergency report.

The strong current carried the stranded paddler quickly downstream and close to the Swedish shore.