Tornio | The elk mother who nursed the woman to hospital condition once again yelled at the dog walker

The police urges people to avoid moose moving in the Urban Area.

In the tower the spotted elk with its pans has been seen again on the outskirts of the city. The Lapland Police Department informs that this time the elk encountered a dog walker and “spoke threateningly to him”.

Earlier this week was told from Torni Katja from Simula, who was also attacked by a deer mother defending her tusks while jogging with her dog. Simula received contusions and bruises on his limbs in the encounter. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“There was no time to do anything about it. I threw myself on the ground and tried to protect my face and head. I just tried to pretend not to move,” Simula told Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday.

The moose that wintered in Tornio's urban area are very used to moving in the middle of human settlements.

Now the police say that two fawns and their mother were spotted in Pirkkiö in the Sapilassaari area a little after noon on Sunday.

In their announcement, the police urges people to stay away from moose and report sightings to the emergency center. The Tornio game management association has been given the task of euthanizing the animals in question as dangerous to humans.