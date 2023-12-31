Tornio | One person was seriously injured in a house fire

The rescue service was alerted to a building fire on Kemoffinkatu around four in the morning on Sunday.

One a person was seriously injured in a fire in a detached house in Tornio, says Lapland's rescue service.

The rescue service was alerted to a building fire on Kemoffinkatu around four in the morning on Sunday. According to the announcement, the detached house was full of smoke.

When the fire broke out, there were three people in the house, all of whom got out of the building on their own, according to the rescue service.

All involved were transported to the hospital, and one had serious injuries.

Emergency services made an extinguishing attack on the house and managed to limit the fire to the state of ignition. The building suffered fire and smoke damage.

According to the rescue service, the people who were there acted in an exemplary manner and closed the doors and windows in the event of a fire. Closing the doors limited the fire's progress.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.