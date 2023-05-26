Genoa – Last act for the 38th Ravano-29th tournament Paolo Mantovani cup. As always, the final day sees schools arriving from the other Ligurian provinces, as well as Genoa, and from Lower Piedmont: over 400 children at the Jean Nouvel pavilion. And it looks like a meadow with a multitude of colorful flowers. Well, this is the image that strikes you as soon as you take the escalators to the first floor where the various playgrounds have been set up.

Children with uniforms of all colors divided between those who still play to try to reach the final, those who cheer for friends and classmates and those who enjoy chasing colored balloons (white-red-green to form an ideal tricolor).

And every year parent-fans become more and more colorful and noisy: on the other hand, being a child again for a few hours is good for the heart and the spirit. In sport there are those who win and those who lose, but at Ravano the difference is subtle, almost imperceptible, such was the joy and fun for those who were able to enjoy such a day.

Even far from that technology that is increasingly present in the lives of children. «How nice to be without a phone and be able to play all day with friends. We have already started on the bus», he says Riccardo Giordano of Andora men’s soccer. Sophia Demarchi of the Villa Scarsello school in Diano Marino smiles, even if a little dazed by the noise – «I didn’t think there were so many children all together and even if we didn’t go ahead in the basketball tournament, I had a lot of fun».

The disappointment for the defeat in the final doesn’t erase the joy of getting there, as he points out Francis Schiavina of the hockey Nazario Sauro B. “We have to be honest, our opponents were stronger, but the emotion of having reached the last day will remain indelible in my memory”.

And there are those who celebrate first place like Carlotta Cosulich, winner with the Immacolatine B in athletics: «They knew they had a super team and we confirmed it. The relay was our winning discipline».

The rector of the Immaculate schools rejoices with the girls Alberto Rizzi: «Ravano is the classic example that you can teach in a different way».

Tears of joy for Carola Garbellini who decided the women’s football final in favor of Govi ​​(brace with the fan prize, like Spinola between volleyball and basketball, while Garaventa confirms himself in rugby after 2022): «I’m too excited. I dedicate the goal to my brother Massimo».

THE RESULTS

MEN’S SOCCER

FINAL X December-Montegrappa 5-4 pen. Goals: Tipa, Scorza, Carosio, Salemi, Agnese, Malombra, Campidelli, Pagano, Puerto Rico. X December: Salemi, Ascheri, Scorza, Tipa, Piccardo, Lepri, Orione, Calcagno, Carosio, Igboama, Agnese. Montegrappa: Gilardi, Trovato, Campidelli, Puerto Rico, Principato, Callea, Malombra, Brun, Mastandrea, Pagano.

FINAL 3rd/4th Cantor AS.M. Immaculate Conception A 3-1 dcr Goals: Ehioghae, Papacchiolli. Singer A: Mei, Jordan, Filocamo, De Sanctis, Grodona, Cani, Ehioghae, Tine, Marko, Faggiani, Luongo. Immaculate A: Nucci, Oppioli, Gaggero, Corsini, Nalbone, Mensi, Campanella, Bano, Cella, Valpreda, Papacchiolli, Paride.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

FINAL Santa Marta-Govi A 0-1. Network: Garbellini. S.Marta: Matteucci, Bartoli, Giusto, Prato, Di Palma, Campi, Bruzzese, Cardone, Fiori, Pollacchioli Morelli. Govi A: Garbellini, De Nardo, Sicchitiello, Serra, Pestarino, Di Comite, Niccoli, Trotti, Actions, Del Secco, Profumo, Conimia.

3rd/4th FINAL. Brignole Sale B-Montale 0-1. Network: Sand. Brignole Sale B: Procolo, Alabbaracin, Cavallo, Monterossi, O’Brien, Reno, Sieti, Sommariva, Torri, Valdambrini. Montale: Rexhepy, Taoussi, Tranchina, Riccobene, Bacigalupo, Ursino, Azizai, Caccavari, Calvano, Sand.

VOLLEYBALL

FINAL Spinola B-Convitto Colombo A 2-0. Spinola B: Ferrari, Grella, Martinelli, Palagi, Zecchini. Convitto Colombo A: Biondi, Loprete, Mozzone, Parisi, Terrile.

FINAL 3rd/4th Fraction San Giacomo A-Madonna del Pasco A 2-1. San Giacomo A: Bestagno, Ruggiero, Cicognetti, Matarese, Peluso, Gandelli. Madonna del Pasco: Ajraldi, Arsena, Baracco, Basso.

RUGBY

FINAL Villa Rosa-Garaventa A 5-6. Villa Rosa: Bonadio, Brown, Cilento, Cobzaru, Furafro, Mammoliti, Meoni, Nito, Pontieri. Garaventa A: Baiardo, Imasuen, Caredda, Bisso, Robotti, Casagrande, Cogurra, Cheffane, Sheik, Della Scala.

FINAL 3rd/4th Contubernio D’Albertis-Garaventa B 8-2. D’Albertis: Russo, Costa, Buffoni, Spagnol, Rossi, Espin, Piccardo, Borgnino, Malgiulo. Garaventa B: Montoli, Hosien, Erraki, Hossain, Adit, Meacci, El Khalfaoui, Rati, Reverbi, Miah.

BASKETBALL

FINAL Spinola D-Novaro Andora San Giovanni B 25-11. Spinola D: Bernardini, Giardina, Menicagli, Molinari, Eihbor, Simonazzi, Perez, Vassalli, Mat. Novaro Andora: Origlia, Lanfredi, Marchese, Cibien, El Asraoui, Moirano, Tesstitore, Boeri, De Martinin.

FINAL 3rd/4th Fabrizi C-Fabrizi B 8-12. Fabrizi C: Fazio, Torazza, Crosio, Alam, Buzzi, Finamore, Franceschi, Margiocco, Nucera, Carlevaro. Fabrizi B: Di Resta, Musso, Rastrelli, Bertoni, Cioni, Gallina, Pilato, Tsagkrarkis, Traverso, Venzano.

TENNIS

FINAL Benedictine Sisters A-Marcelline C 2-1. Benedictine Sisters A: Carazza, Michelazzi, Pennisi, Rigano. Marcelline C: Ferrari, Garrone, Superina, Remondini, Ferloni, Martuccelli.

FINAL 3rd/4th Benedictine Sisters BS.M. Immaculate B 2-1. Benedictine Sisters B: Cavallo, Fresco, Lavagnino, Maresca, Panarello. SM Immaculate B: Allegretti, Paiardi, Marano, Scarsi, Delgado, Lanza.

FIELD HOCKEY

FINAL Mazzini B-Nazario Sauro B 3-0. Mazzini B: Garcia, Alvarez, Testa, Mendoza, Drame, Mero, Arce, Quiroz. Sauro Nazario Sauro B: Lodari, Neto, Binello, Popolo, Piparo, Gualdi, Siletti, Grandi, Marchese, Rossi, Schiavina.

FINAL 3rd/4th Mazzini D-Don Bosco B 2-1. Mazzini D: Sopher, Melitante, Nero, Nunez, Hrustic, Coronel, Pali. Don Bosco B: Marino, Romeo, Tatangelo J., Tatangelo E., Busurto, Yu, Marin, Benazzi, Mantaroli.

FENCING

FINAL Giano Grillo B-De Scalzi Polish A 30-36. Giano Grillo B: Federici, Montoya, Parente, Quirino, Salehdinne. Polish A: Cipriani, Massobro, Dascanio, Versace, Sotero.

3rd/4th FINAL Daneo B-Giano Grillo C 35-36. Daneo B: Balestrazzi, Puerari, Ivan, Lorenzelli, Nataf. Giano Grillo C: Manzano, Lucarelli, Thelwathe, Sirotti, Suleyman.

SAIL

1st San Bartolomeo del Fossato A; 2nd San Bartolomeo del Fossato B; 3rd Gianelli Rapallo. San Bartolomeo del Fossato A: Alberti, Anchundia, Cartosio G., Cartosio M., Cheng, Diaz. San Bartolomeo del Fossato B: Grana, Hoxha, Latorre, Lopez, Mendieta, Orru. Gianelli Rapallo: Devoto, Caniggia, Cattoni, Cavallini, Marenco, Busnelli.

CYCLING

1st Busalla A 3’11”17; 2nd Gaggero B 3’27”48; 3rd Gaggero A 3’28”63. Busalla A: Campora, Cambiaso, Rocca, Balestrino, Moretti. Gaggero B: Neri, Berta, Parodi D., Puri, Vicino, Parodi L. Gaggero A: Venticinque, Gardonio, Ghigliotti V., Ghigliotti S., Parodi J., Parodi F.

ATHLETICS

1st Immaculate Conception B; 2nd Anne Frank E; 3rd Benedictines A. Immacolatine B: Pirello, Cosulich, Duranti, Boero, Mele. Anne Frank E: Argirò, Sieli, Schiavi, Consul, Sala, Vecchi. Benedictine A: Parodi, Ndiaye, Scarfì, Percivale, Cocchi.