Genoa – From father to son. After all, this too is Ravano. Roberto Calabrese, who took part in the historic first edition in 1985, now accompanies his son Alessandro from the Mazzini school in Castelletto. While the little one, between one basket and another, scrutinizes who his father is talking to, Roberto recalls: «It was the first and there was only men’s football, but the children’s emotions are really the same». As Alessandro confirms: «I would have preferred football – he admits – but I’m having fun like crazy also in basketball». Before leaving, he explains: “My idol, however, is Gudmundsson from Genoa”