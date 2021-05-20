The landing of Agustín Ramos as the maximum shareholder of Real Murcia had his debut yesterday at the Enrique Roca in a press conference in which he was accompanied by the president of Granada, Francisco Tornel, and also by the paprika counselor Antonio Martínez. The 62-year-old businessman from Abarán has taken a big step forward in the centennial entity by taking over two seats on the club’s governing body, since next to him a person of his trust will occupy an armchair, such as his advisor Óscar López.

An entry that has had its pluses and minuses among the fans due to its links with Racing Murcia, but the 500,000 euros in convertible loans that it provides are a huge respite that will allow financially to close a course that seemed increasingly complicated.

Precisely Francisco Tornel wanted to influence the importance of the money that Ramos has deposited. “The convertible loans are still open,” recalled the president of Real Murcia, who also added that he hopes that “other businessmen in the region will be encouraged.” For Tornel, this contribution by Ramos is similar to the one he made in 2018 and which was key to taking a shot at Real Murcia’s situation: «We are grateful for the money that Agustín has put into this situation, as I did in the first capital increase. At that moment he was almost convinced that it was going to be worth nothing and it was a shock. The bet he has made for the club has merit ».

Tornel believes that the entry of Ramos reinforces the model of Real Murcia and the idea they have of the club since they entered replacing the Gálvez. The club’s shareholding, very atomized, prevents someone from arriving and taking absolute control without opposition. In addition, it is not in his future plan to sell the shares of the centennial entity, rather the opposite and strengthen his position. “No one from the Council is going to sell the shares it has in Real Murcia. Anyone who comes has to go to the convertible loan system. The reason is that the money that comes into the club is used to pay debts and commitments acquired. We are going to maintain our shareholding package, “said President Grana. In fact, Tornel said that he has contributed money again and that he will probably do it again in greater amounts soon as a sign of his total commitment to the centennial entity.

Antonio Martínez also spoke about how fundamental this economic contribution is and left a message to Mauricio García de la Vega. In this way he praised the support of the Murcian “no matter how clumsy it is to inject money into this club, as someone who calls himself the owner of Real Murcia has said in court.” Words that were a clear reference to the Mexican and his statement in court last week. De la Vega argued before the judge, as explained by both parties when leaving the City of Justice, that he did not pay the payroll because it would have been clumsy to do so with Deseado Flores commanding the club and without having control of the payments.

The words of Antonio Martínez were not left there and there was also a reminder for Alfonso García when he explained that “Agustín has just signed a convertible loan contract for 500,000 euros. That is the difference with Alfonso García and anyone else could do it because they are still open. The counselor grana showed a harsher and more vehement speech than is usually the case for the Pimentón managers in previous appearances.

Agustín Ramos: «Racing Murcia is part of the past» Agustín Ramos appeared yesterday knowing that his past at Racing Murcia was the most controversial issue of his arrival at Real Murcia as the main shareholder and he wanted to make clear his past and future links with the club that plays in Third. «I am a person who likes football a lot. I’ve always had a team and collaborate with five. I created Racing Murcia in the Second Regional, then some gentlemen arrived who were interested in it (Morris Pagniello’s group) and I gave it up. I have supported them as much as I can to keep them going because they are from abroad. Racing Murcia’s project was fun and having a good time on Sundays, but it is a club that has already been born with negative nuances such as not having a hobby and not having a field. I belong to Real Murcia and Racing Murcia is past ”, said the Abarán businessman. In addition, about the possible debts in the Third team and unpaid payrolls, Ramos was blunt: “While I have been at the club there has been no debt and when I leave there will be none.” In this way he settled another of the controversies that had been talked about when his landing on the Enrique Roca was known. The owner of the Fibranet company did not rule out that he could increase his contribution to the centennial entity after the half million that he had initially deposited. “The goal for now has been set at 500,000 euros, but if the club needs any other contribution, we will pitch in. I would be willing to contribute to meet certain objectives, “he said.

“Illusion and passion”



Agustín Ramos started his appearance by explaining that he considers himself “a lifelong Murcianist and in these difficult moments I have understood that I had to take the step to help. I like football and I think I can contribute my experience as a businessman and the years that I have been playing football as well as managing teams. I have to thank the Council for the welcome and acknowledge the work that has been done over the years and an enviable management ”.

His idea of ​​the club is to «convey the enthusiasm and passion we have for this club. We need this illusion to be shared by all and that we be a team both for the fans and for all Murcians. The easy thing is to destroy and the beauty is to build. With everyone’s support, we can take Real Murcia to the place it deserves ”, added the Abarán businessman. In addition, his plan is to “make a beautiful and ambitious sports project that can really motivate all fans for the next season.”