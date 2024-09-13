Home World

The weather in Croatia doesn’t really give you a holiday feeling at the moment. Cyclone “Boris” is bringing severe storms and tornadoes and is paralyzing the country.

Zagreb – Cyclone Boris has brought an abrupt end to the summer on the Adriatic. Until recently, Croatia was still suffering from a period of heat that was unusual for this time of year. On Thursday (September 12), a violent storm front from Italy and Slovenia swept across the north and west of Croatia, and is still ongoing.

In many parts of the country, temperatures fell by more than half from late summer highs of 30 degrees Celsius. Over the Adriatic coast, according to wetter.at More than 20 tornadoes were sighted. Cell phone images document the extent of the storm and quickly circulate on the Internet.

Storm danger in Croatia remains: Further severe storms predicted

The videos show that entire sections of country roads are flooded. The coastal section near Zadar is particularly affected. The Croatian Meteorological Service (DHMZ) continues to warn of the risk of storms, especially in the north and southwest of the country. Heavy rain and the risk of further flooding are again forecast for Friday. The second highest storm alert level has been triggered.

Cyclones occurred off the coast of Croatia. © Screenshot IstraMet

Due to the storm, some roads in Croatia were closed to certain vehicles such as double-decker buses and motorcycles. The storm also brought ferry traffic on the Adriatic to a standstill, as The press reported.

The island of Dugi otok off the coast of Croatia was also badly hit. There was heavy rain on Friday morning (September 13). Locals report that around 150 litres of rain per square metre fell in about an hour. The storm is also said to have caused damage to the roads. At the beginning of the summer A cyclone was already heading towards the popular holiday destination. Last autumn, severe storms cut several Adriatic islands from the mainland.

Tornadoes off the coast of Croatia – videos show extent

However, according to meteorologist Zoran Vakula, numerous tornadoes off the coast are nothing unusual for the change of seasons: “This is the result of the convergence of cold and warm air. Cyclones are small tornadoes that are caused by the sudden influx of cold air onto warm terrain, and this convergence of cold and warm air leads to a vortex,” the meteorologist explained in an interview with the news channel hrt. Especially since in summer a sweltering heat had settled in the country.

The weather portal Istramet published on Facebook a video of a userwhich shows a hurricane over the sea. Other videos, such as the following, also attracted a lot of attention:

A change in the weather is also currently forecast for Germany. Experts are expecting continuous rain over the weekend. In Austria, however, severe storms have already caused chaos in many places with evacuations and restrictions.