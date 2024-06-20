In Moscow and Lobnya, the tornadoes that hit the region were caught on video

The tornadoes promised by weather forecasters hit the Moscow region. The natural phenomenon was caught on video published by RIA News.

The footage shows how an atmospheric vortex formed on the horizon in Lobnya near Moscow. The tornado began to move towards city buildings. There have been no official data yet on the consequences of the phenomenon.

Later the tornado was noticed in Moscow. In the Telegram channel “Moscow 24” published video of a whirlwind swirling near residential high-rise buildings. Details about the consequences are also unknown.

Earlier on June 20, a hurricane in Moscow began to fell trees. One of them fell on three cars. The footage provided by eyewitnesses shows how the wind blows away an already broken tree, under which three cars are parked.