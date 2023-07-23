A whirlwind and a heavy hailstorm in the afternoon they hit some fractions of Ravenna, Savarna, Conventello, Grattacoppa and Sant’Alberto. You can read it on the Municipality’s Facebook profile. “The Coc has been activated in the La Pioppa social center in Savarna, where the operations to make the area safe are being coordinated. Civil protection volunteers and Azimut have also been mobilized, which deals with the maintenance of public green areas”, reads the post.

“The road system in the affected area is interrupted in several points and it may take a few hours to clear the roads of fallen trees. Trees are also present in some points of the provincial road 24 (via Basilica) and in via Savarna where numerous pines have fallen. More trees have fallen on a nursery of Savarna and the cultural center of Convetello would also have suffered considerable damage. The firefighters are intervening to rescue from all over the region Checks are underway and updates will follow “, informs the Municipality.