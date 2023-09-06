Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

In Greece, people are struggling with storms and floods. A tornado has even been spotted off the coast of an island.

Munich – In Greece, like almost everywhere else in Europe, the weather is currently going crazy. Not long ago, the Hellenes had to fight off record heat and forest fires for months, now violent storms are ravaging the country. Climate change is driving extreme weather phenomena to the extreme. There was even a tornado on the island of Euboea. A video on the social network X (formerly Twitter) shows how a tornado is heading from the sea to the island.

It is unclear whether and how many people were injured. The users reacted to X with astonishment. “We don’t see a phenomenon like this every day!” wrote one user. Euboea is the second largest Greek island after Crete.

Heavy rains in Greece cause chaos

Severe storms with heavy rain also raged in other parts of the country. In central Greece, these also lasted on Wednesday night. While the situation on the Sporades islands of Skiathos, Skopelos and Alonissos has eased slightly in the meantime, storm “Daniel” continued to rage in the Thessaly region. The civil defense imposed driving bans on the local communities in the cities of Farsala and Karditsa so that the emergency vehicles can travel freely and because many roads were flooded, blocked and closed, as pictures in Greek media showed.

The Greek weather agency EMY again warned of heavy rain, storms and a high number of lightnings for Wednesday. The region of Thessaly, the Sporades, the island of Euboea, the east and south of the Peloponnese peninsula, but also regions in the north of the country near the port city of Thessaloniki are affected. People are encouraged not to go out on the streets in the affected regions, to avoid trees and coastal areas because of the risk of lightning, and not to try to cross torrents on foot or by car.

Gigantic amounts of water in Greece: almost four times as much as in the Ahr valley flood

The massive water masses have already claimed a human life and caused great damage in the Thessaly region including the port city of Volos. There, in some streets, the water reached almost to the roofs of parked cars. Cars were washed into the sea by the water masses, basements and shops were full. In addition, the power went out in many places. The mobile phone network and the Internet were also affected and sometimes only worked to a limited extent or not at all. Several hundred people were stuck at the airport on the island of Skiathos because the planes were canceled, like the broadcaster Skai reported.

Many meteorologists emphasize that they have “never seen” anything like this. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the civil defense on Tuesday to find out about the situation. There, the weather experts are said to have told him that it may already be the heaviest rainfall in Greece since recording began – it should continue until Thursday. The state weather service Meteo reported a rain record on Tuesday evening: In the village of Zagora northeast of Volos, a rainfall of 754 millimeters per square meter was measured. For comparison: During the Ahr Valley flood in July 2021, the amount of precipitation was between 100 and 200 millimeters per square meter. (cgsc with dpa)