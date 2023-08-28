Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

A tornado sweeps along the Croatian coast: the gigantic weather phenomenon appears in front of the beach in the tourist town of Rovinj.

Munich – A tornado on the beach of Rovinj in Croatia: A gigantic tornado just missed the coastal town. Amateur videos circulating on social media show the hurricane. There are currently severe storms in Croatia. Heavy rain, flooding and hail are particularly common in the west of the country. Severe storms are also raging in Italy.

Tourists in Croatia in turmoil: Tornado just barely passes the holiday resort of Rovinji

In the video you can see how the tornado pulls the water from the Adriatic Sea into the sky. Gigantic cloud formations can be seen above. Other pictures show how tourists on the harbor quay of the popular holiday town go their way unperturbed, while the tornado passes them just a few hundred meters.

The severe storms first hit Istria in Croatia, then the northern Adriatic. An orange weather warning was in effect across the country due to thunderstorms expected in parts of Croatia. In the afternoon, the storm should also spread inland and reach Slavonia on Monday evening.

Tornado in Croatia: Severe storms keep the Adriatic coast in suspense

There was also heavy rain and storms in neighboring Slovenia. In the coastal city of Koper, gusts of wind tore off the roofs of a stadium and a school, the STA news agency reported. In the border town of Tolmin, houses and cellars were flooded.

The storm moved on to northern and central Slovenia. At the beginning of the month, torrential rains triggered a flooding disaster of historic proportions. The Slovenian government now estimates the damage at five billion euros. Austria expects a “flood of the century” because of the heavy rainfall. (cgsc with dpa)