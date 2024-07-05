Tornado hits Volokolamsk near Moscow

A powerful tornado hit the Moscow region. Photos of the rampage of the elements were published by Telegram– channel “Moscow 24”.

The footage shows a powerful atmospheric vortex forming on the horizon, behind the trees in Volokolamsk. There is no official data on the consequences of the phenomenon yet.

On Friday, July 5, Moscow and the Moscow region were hit by Hurricane Orhan, which brought showers, thunderstorms and hail. The second wave of bad weather in the capital is expected to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday and end only at three o’clock in the morning on Saturday, July 6. Wind gusts during the hurricane will reach 20-25 meters per second. In total, more than half of the monthly precipitation will fall in the city.