Dozens of tornadoes caused destruction in the US states of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. At least two people died.

Flatwood – Dozens of tornadoes hit the southern United States on Wednesday (November 30). The hurricanes caused devastation in several states. In Alabama, authorities confirmed the deaths of two people in the community of Flatwood, near the city of Montgomery.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a total of 36 tornadoes raged in the US states of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana on Wednesday. The hurricanes uprooted trees and downed power lines. Tens of thousands of homes were temporarily without power. There were also hailstorms in many places. Numerous homes were also affected, as shown in pictures from the town of Eutaw, Alabama.

USA: Weather Service warned of baseball-sized hailstones

The authorities had previously warned of the tornadoes – in an area in which a total of 40 million people live. In Alabama, the weather service warned of “life-threatening” tornadoes. “Don’t wait to see or hear the tornado. Seek shelter immediately!” the warning said. Authorities have also warned of hailstones the size of a baseball. In some affected communities, residents went to shelters as a precaution.

Tornadoes are common in the United States. Among other things, the states of the so-called “Great Plains”, a dry area east of the Rocky Mountains, with states such as Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota are increasingly affected. About a year ago, more than 60 people died in a devastating tornado in the US state of Kentucky. In March of this year, several tornadoes left a trail of devastation in the US state of Iowa.

Wind pants can also occur again and again in Europe. In September, a tornado swept across Lake Garda. A tornado was sighted in Saarland in mid-November. (ph/afp)