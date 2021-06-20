A.n Sunday evening, people have to be prepared for sometimes violent thunderstorms. From Switzerland and eastern France, larger thunderstorms then move south and south-west. The German Weather Service (DWD) continues to warn of a high risk of storms. Accordingly, heavy rain between 25 and 40 liters per square meter must be expected. Hail with a grain size of up to five centimeters could also occur. Hurricane gusts could also reach up to 110 kilometers per hour. Occasionally, tornadoes can also be expected.

During the night, the storm moves across the middle of Germany and reaches the north in the early hours of the morning. It weakens, but there is still a risk of heavy rain and squalls of up to 85 kilometers per hour in the north.

Clouds and rain on Monday

According to the DWD, Monday starts in northwest Germany with thick clouds and heavy rain. Later, strong thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls occur in areas in the southwest. At the same time, it remains muggy on the first day of the week with maximum temperatures between 22 and 31 degrees. In the east the temperatures climb to 33 degrees, for the North Sea the DWD forecasts about 19 degrees. On Tuesday, the maximum values ​​are 20 to 27 degrees, in East Frisia only 18 degrees. It looks similar on Wednesday.

In parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, the first storms arrived on Sunday night. According to a fire department spokesman, there were 244 weather-related missions in Cologne when the storm front moved over the city at around 1 a.m. The number of emergency calls increased suddenly. Mainly it was about full cellars. Nobody got hurt.













In the Rhein-Sieg district, the fire brigade was called to 120 operations on Sunday night because cellars were under water or trees had fallen on streets. In the municipality of Much, lightning had struck a balcony and it caught fire. Rescue workers extinguished the flames, nobody was injured. In the Hochsauerlandkreis, too, several trees fell on the streets. Most of the routes were free again on Sunday morning.

In all of Germany it hardly cooled down at night – many places recorded tropical nights with more than 20 degrees. Last night’s front runner, according to DWD: Kahl am Main on the Bavarian-Hessian border. The nightly temperature minimum there was therefore 24.4 degrees.

Six houses in Utrecht uninhabitable

In Belgium, 17 people were slightly injured in a tornado on Saturday. 92 buildings were damaged in the southern city of Beauraing, as the Belga news agency reported, citing the city administration. Pictures showed completely covered roofs, broken windows and broken cars. About ten houses are uninhabitable, it said.

Storms had also caused considerable damage in the Netherlands. To the west of Utrecht, six houses were so badly damaged on Friday that they are temporarily no longer inhabited. Nine people were injured. Thousands of trees were also knocked over in the region of the Utrechtse Heuvelrug National Park. It may also have been a tornado, said a spokesman for the authorities. Investigations by the weather service have not yet been completed. In parts of Germany, too, there were weather-related traffic obstructions.

The danger of forest fires is increasing day by day in many places. In the biggest fire in Brandenburg since the beginning of the season, firefighters fought the flames on an area of ​​ten hectares near Bötzow (Oberhavel) northwest of Berlin. With the exception of three districts, according to the Ministry of the Environment, the highest level of danger across the state was five in Brandenburg on Saturday. Fires have already broken out in other federal states.

The first heat wave of the year set new daily temperature records in some places in the southeast. Especially in Saxony, it was warm in some places on Saturday as never before on June 19 since records began.

According to the DWD, the warmest place in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia was Hoyerswerda in East Saxony. 35.7 degrees were measured there.