Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

Split

A myth says that tornadoes can’t hit mountains, but a video from the US now documents the opposite.

Munich/Montana (USA) – Storm clouds gather as Lisa Hendrickson looks out the window. Then the American discovered more than just black clouds. She quickly pulls out her mobile phone and films the unbelievable: a funnel cloud that looks like a huge tornado is raging in the middle of the mountain peak. The woman from St. Ignatius in the US state of Montana shares the video with her followers on Facebook, who are also amazed. Severe weather warnings are also increasing in Germany, but is this extraordinary natural phenomenon even possible on the mountain?

Tornado spotted on mountain top?

After German Weather Service (DWD) a tornado is a rotating column of air. It is in contact with the ground and is relatively perpendicular to the dense cloud from which it protrudes. This phenomenon can also be seen in the video. A dense black cloud can be seen from which a column of air perpendicular to the ground protrudes. It looks like the tornado is right on top of the snow covered mountain top. The white clouds at the top of the mountain look like snow thrown up by the tornado. This is also suspected by a female voice in the background, which Lisa Hendrickson points out.

“I’ve never seen that before,” she says in her Facebook video. Tornadoes form when extreme temperature differences collide. They are not uncommon in the US already in March, 50 tornadoes were reported in seven US states registered. Sometimes they destroy houses and make entire cities uninhabitable.

An American woman thinks a storm is coming when she suddenly discovers a tornado on the mountaintop. (Iconic image) © Ray van Zeschau/IMAGO

Severe weather and tornado warning also in Germany

This weather phenomenon can also occur in Germany. Only in March did the DWD also pronounce a tornado suspicion for Germany, since strong gusts were expected on the North Sea. Now the question arises whether tornadoes can also occur in the Alps. There is a myth that tornadoes are not possible in the mountains. Loud Weather Online Bad conditions for their formation prevail in mountains, but it cannot be ruled out, since photos and videos of such phenomena are appearing more and more often.

So far, however, tornadoes on the mountain have only been documented in the USA. Whether the funnel-shaped cloud on the video is a tornado can be loud weather service online nevertheless cannot be clearly confirmed, since it is not clear whether it actually touches the ground. (mima)