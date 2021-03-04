Residents in the Poniente of Granada were suppressed to see a tornado forming Tuesday afternoon, which is not something you see every day … in the Spain.

The funnel of this whilwind was visible from several municipalities around Loja. The exact location was thought to be somewhere between Huétor-Tájar and Montefrío. In fact, one witness was pretty certain that it was above La Fábrica, which is a neighborhood in Loja

Several witness filmed it with their mobile phones from Montefrío, Huétor Tájar and Algarinejo but in none of the videos was it clear whether it actually reached the ground. If it didn’t make contact with the ground it would technically be a funnel cloud rather than a tornado.

According to the meterological radar belonging to the Spanish weather agency, AEMET based Málaga, there was a storm in the area around 17.45-50h. Furthermore, there have been no reports of damage as the area is empty countryside with very few dwellings.

The weather this week will be unsettled with pockets of cold air in the upper atmosphere which will probably bring rain throughout Andalucia.

(News: Loja, Poniente de Granada, Andalucia – Video: Antonio Recio)