The bad weather does not stop gripping Puglia these days. A particular and rather frightening episode today, Friday 6 September, for many citizens, especially for those who were near the Salento coast.

A whirlwind hit San Foca, in the province of Lecce, and could only spread fear among the population. Fortunately, the event that approached the coast from the sea did not cause injuries. The vortex, coming from far away at first, apparently harmless, quickly reached the coast and then the mainland.

The tornado on the Salento coast caused damage gazebos, structures and boats. The strong wind blew tables, chairs and umbrellas into the air, even lifting a pedal boat that was also thrown onto the road. No one was hit or injured by these objects, some very heavy, almost flying.

The port area was the most affected. The event affected a stretch of the coast of San FocaMarina di Melendugno, damaging in particular a beach resort. The umbrellas and deck chairs were swept away, creating moments of terror, also considering the recent dramatic event that hit a 50-meter sailing ship, sunk by a waterspout along with the 6 victims trapped inside. Here, on the Salento coast, the passage of this latest event, however, remained without serious consequences for the population. The disturbance then moved, heading towards the Ionian coast.

There are some important differences to highlight between the atmospheric phenomenaespecially tornadoes, waterspouts, tornadoes, and other dangerous weather events. Tornadoes are hundreds of meters in diameter and can travel tens of kilometers before dissolving, while whirlwinds are smaller, with a maximum diameter of one hundred meters and a less destructive force. Waterspouts, phenomena similar to tornadoes but which originate at sea, can also intensify once they reach land. Their intensity depends on specific atmospheric conditions: warm, moist air on the ground, cold air aloft, and rotating winds. The climate changeplays a leading role in these climatic changes and the violence of the events.