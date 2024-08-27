Home World

Bettina Menzel

The picture provided by the fire department of the Hanseatic City of Attendorn shows the damage caused by the extreme weather event of the weekend (picture from August 25, 2024). © @Facebook of the fire department of the Hanseatic City of Attendorn

A tornado caused major damage in Attendorn in North Rhine-Westphalia over the weekend within a very short space of time. The full extent of the damage only became clear the following day.

Attendorn – The small town of Attendorn in North Rhine-Westphalia experienced a short but severe “extreme weather event” on the weekend (25/26 August), as the fire department of the town reportedAccording to current findings, it is “probable that it was a tornado,” it said. The storm ripped off roofs in the town of 25,000 inhabitants in the Olpe district, tore Trees and sent roof tiles flying.

Tornado reported in NRW: Stormy night keeps emergency services in Attendorn on tenterhooks

The violent storm occurred on the southern edge of a thunderstorm cell that was moving over the nearby town of Plettenberg. According to the fire department, the first weather-related emergency call came in at 9:55 p.m. It quickly became clear that this was a major situation, because the phones didn’t stop ringing from then on. “The majority of the damage occurred in a corridor around 250 meters wide,” said the emergency services.

The storm caused severe damage to buildings in this area. Damage was also caused by flying objects. Trees were snapped, uprooted or tilted so that they posed a danger. The fire brigade had to respond to more than 60 calls. According to the information, there were no injuries. The Earth and Environment Science Platform (ESCP) of the Helmholtz Institute “a strongly rotating column of air with a vertical axis of rotation that must be in contact with the ground.”

Clearance work in NRW continues: “Some danger spots only became visible at daybreak”

According to a press release, the Attendorn fire brigade was deployed with all available units until around 2 a.m. But even then the damage had not been completely repaired. Accordingly, the clean-up work continued the following day. “Some of the danger spots only became visible at daybreak, which is why the Attendorn, Ennest and Ihnetal fire brigades were deployed this morning,” the fire brigade announced on Sunday.

In addition, the emergency services warned the residents of Attendorf in the Sauerland region that the risk from the consequences of the extreme Weather has not yet been completely banished. Trees could be damaged by the wind without this being apparent at the moment, it said. “There is therefore still a risk that branches will unexpectedly fall down or trees will topple over,” the warning continued.