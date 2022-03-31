Florida.- A tornado killed two people and injured two others when it touched down on Thursday morning in the western Florida Panhandle, also the natural phenomenon left homes destroyed in its wake, the county sheriff’s office reported. of Washington.

A line of severe storms with isolated tornadoes and high winds swept through the Deep South overnight killing at least two in the Florida Panhandle, downing trees and power lines and leaving homes and businesses damaged as the vast weather front cut through multiple states. .

His Facebook page showed at least one house being destroyed, as well as downed trees on another house. No other details were immediately available.

At least two confirmed tornadoes injured multiple people Wednesday, damaging homes and businesses and downing power lines in Mississippi and Tennessee after an earlier storm caused damage in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas.

Some 185,000 customers lost power Thursday morning in the wake of the storm across a swath of states: Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utilities. .

The worst of the weather Thursday morning appeared to be at the southern end of the storm front, which was expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds along the US East Coast later that day. Much of the Florida Panhandle was under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

Widespread damage was reported in the Jackson, Tennessee area as a tornado warning was in effect. “Significant damage” occurred at a nursing home near Jackson-Madison County General Hospital and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Jackson, Madison County Emergency Management Director Jason Moore said.

In Nashville, Tennessee, panels fell five stories from the side of a downtown hotel Wednesday night and onto the roof of a building below.

The fire department warned that debris could become airborne as high winds continued, and some hotel guests were moved to other parts of the building due to concerns that the roof would become unstable.

One person was injured when a storm hit the Montevallo University campus south of Birmingham, damaging a dormitory, authorities said, and a woman was injured when a mobile home overturned in rural Bibb County.

A school bus overturned at a high school in southern Alabama, and part of the roof was missing from a church in northwest Alabama.

The tornado left destruction in its wake. Photo: AP

Elsewhere, a warehouse roof collapsed as storms moved through Southaven, Mississippi, near Memphis, police said. The building had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The Mississippi Senate suspended work Wednesday when weather sirens sounded during a tornado watch in downtown Jackson. Some employees took refuge in the basement of the Capitol.

Rander P. Adams said he and his wife, Janice Dolores Adams, were at their home near downtown Jackson when severe weather set in during a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon. He said his lights flashed and a large window blew out just feet from his wife when she tried to open the front door.

Adams said the storm downed trees in a nearby park, and a large tree across the street from his house snapped in half. “We were blessed,” she said. “Instead of falling towards the house, it fell the other way.”

Early Wednesday, a tornado that hit Springdale, Arkansas, and the adjoining town of Johnson, about 145 miles (235 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, shortly after 4 a.m. injured seven people, two seriously, according to the Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse.

Sprouse said in a statement that one of the seriously injured had improved and was in stable condition and the other five had been released from a hospital.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said Thursday that the tornado has been rated EF-3, up from an initial assessment of EF-2, with wind speeds between 136-165 mph (219-265 kph). The tornado reached a top speed of about 145 mph (233 kph) and 5 miles (8 kilometers) while on the ground for about eight minutes, according to the weather service.

In northwestern Missouri, an EF-1 tornado with winds around 90 mph (145 kph) hit St. Joseph Tuesday night, damaging two homes.

The storms come a week after a tornado in a New Orleans-area neighborhood tore a path of destruction during the overnight hours, killing a man.

High winds in Louisiana overturned semi-trailers, ripped the roof off a mobile home, sent a tree crashing into a home and downed power lines, according to weather service forecasters, who did not immediately confirm the presence of tornadoes in the state.

Meanwhile, firefighters have been trying to control a wildfire raging near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee amid mandatory evacuations as winds whipped up ahead of the approaching storm front.

The fire, which was not contained, had spread to about 250 acres (more than 100 hectares) as of Wednesday afternoon.

One person was injured and a plume of smoke rose over a community not far from where the 2016 wildfires ravaged the resort town of Gatlinburg, killing 14 people and damaging or destroying about 2,500 buildings.