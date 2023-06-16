Rescue teams work on site; more eddies of wind are expected in the north of the state this friday (16.jun)

A tornado struck on Thursday (June 15, 2023) the city of Perryton, in the north of the State of Texas, in the United States. According to the Fire Department, at least 3 people died, about 100 were injured and dozens of houses were destroyed. Rescue teams work on site. More tornadoes are expected in the city of 8,000 inhabitants this Friday (June 16), according to the National Weather Service.