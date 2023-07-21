Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Split

Violent storms recently hit Austria and northern Italy: now there are new storms. © IMAGO/Einsatz-Report24

Italy is hit by violent weather events. While one part suffers from sweltering heat, storms wreak havoc elsewhere.

Milan – extreme weather in Italy! In the last few days, an extreme heat wave has caused major problems in the holiday destination popular with Germans. Now the next bad weather follows, because the north of the country is hit by severe storms. The country is currently split into two parts: an extremely hot south and a north where storms wreak havoc.

In the past few days there has been talk of “apocalyptic scenes” in northern Italy. Hand-sized hailstones destroyed cars and houses north of Venice. But the storms continue.

Italy storms cause devastation: Tornado sighted in Milan region

“Nightmarish hours in the morning” reported on Friday La Stampa. A hurricane raged east of Milan, in the Gorgonzola area in the direction of Gesate. Houses were covered and plants uprooted. The ansa reported great fear among residents, but comparatively little damage. There are also hailstorms throughout Lombardy. Due to the weather, there are also major problems in road traffic. Several transporters are said to have ended up in canals. In Cinisello, a tree fell on a passing car. The driver was able to free himself. In the meantime, however, the sun has apparently returned to Milan.

Italy shaken by storms: “water bomb” causes chaos

At the same time, according to reports, a “water bomb” caused great chaos in the Monza region from eleven o’clock. According to the mayor, the fire brigade, police, civil protection and other officials are involved in the clean-up work. The city is particularly affected by a major power outage. In addition, underpasses and streets are flooded.

A number of other cities and areas are reporting damage and obstructions from hail and storms. The crops in fields and orchards are said to have been destroyed in many places.

Unfortunately, there are also injuries to report. In Paderno Dugnano, a tree fell on a postman who was riding his scooter on the street. Passers-by rushed to his aid. In Verona, on the other hand, one person was hospitalized in critical condition. She was struck by lightning around 1 p.m. in the central square of Piazza Nuova in Verona.