A tornado has passed through two villages in Myanmar (formerly Burma), near the capital, Naypyidaw, and it has caused the death of eight people, as well as the destruction of more than 200 houses.

The disaster occurred at around 6:10 p.m. in the villages of Aung Myin Kone and Tadau, on the southern outskirts of Naypyidaw.

Local charities have transported 128 people to various hospitals and 232 houses destroyed have been registered.

Large Tornadoes Are Rare in Myanmaralthough in the summer and before the monsoon season, when the temperature rises, Smaller magnitude tornadoes often occur. they rarely cause fatalities and serious damage.

State television MRTV has reported that the head of the military government, General Min Aung Hlaing, visited the disaster area and brought aid to the inhabitants.

Two Buddhist monasteries and a small clinic are among the buildings destroyed. .

Myanmar suffers from extreme weather events almost every year during the monsoon season, such as in 2008 when Cyclone Nargis killed more than 138,000 people.

With information from AP

