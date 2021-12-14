By Cheney Orr and Peter Szekely

MAYFIELD, United States (Reuters) – The barrage of tornadoes that swept through Kentucky and neighboring US states killed a dozen children, including a 2-month-old baby, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday.

A total of 74 people died in Kentucky. The oldest victim was 98 years old. Eight people have yet to be identified.

Beshear said the storms produced “the strongest set of tornadoes we’ve seen in Kentucky and what we believe will likely be one of the most devastating tornado events in US history.”

Among the casualties are eight people at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, which has been reduced to rubble.

The deaths at the factory were initially feared to be much larger, but a company spokesman said on Monday that the remaining 102 workers currently on duty are alive and have been counted.

“If you saw it for yourself, you would believe it’s a miracle,” Beshear said of the fact that only eight people died at the candle factory.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?