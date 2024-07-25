Tornado in a field captured on video in Krasnodar Region

In the Krasnodar region, local residents filmed a tornado in a field. The video, which appeared on social networks, noticed edition “New Kuban”.

The natural phenomenon was noticed in the area of ​​the Priozovka farm in the Yeisk region.

It is noted that such dust whirlwinds are not typical for the climate conditions of the region. It is formed from a cumulonimbus cloud, descending downwards and sometimes reaching the ground.

Earlier it was reported that a storm warning was declared in the Krasnodar Territory. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, on Wednesday, July 24, and Thursday, July 25, in some places in the northwestern and southeastern regions of Kuban and on the Black Sea coast (excluding the municipal formation of the city of Sochi), an extreme fire hazard of the fifth class is expected.